AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Shares Up 1.7%

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.58 and last traded at $20.58. 1,225 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 7,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on ELUXY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AB Electrolux (publ) from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup raised AB Electrolux (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get AB Electrolux (publ) alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ELUXY

AB Electrolux (publ) Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.18). AB Electrolux (publ) had a negative return on equity of 18.06% and a negative net margin of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AB Electrolux will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AB Electrolux (publ) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AB Electrolux (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Electrolux (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.