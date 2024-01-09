Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Price Target Raised to $98.00 at UBS Group

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at UBS Group from $93.00 to $98.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.67% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ANF. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.43.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Price Performance

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock traded down $0.77 on Tuesday, reaching $95.45. 297,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,651,533. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.87 and its 200-day moving average is $58.50. Abercrombie & Fitch has a one year low of $21.74 and a one year high of $99.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 1.52.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.65. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 27.95%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abercrombie & Fitch

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director Sarah M. Gallagher sold 13,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.36, for a total value of $983,411.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,208. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abercrombie & Fitch

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the first quarter worth $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 985.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the third quarter worth $31,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the third quarter worth $44,000.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

(Get Free Report)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Gilly Hicks, Social Tourist, Abercrombie & Fitch, and abercrombie kids brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.