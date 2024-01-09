Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) PT Raised to $5.00 at KeyCorp

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI – Free Report) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $3.00 to $5.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Absci in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.

Absci Trading Up 15.5 %

NASDAQ ABSI opened at $4.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a current ratio of 4.82. Absci has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $5.47. The firm has a market cap of $388.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 2.23.

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Absci had a negative net margin of 1,535.13% and a negative return on equity of 38.14%. The business had revenue of $0.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Absci will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Absci in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Absci in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Absci by 538.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 12,018 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Absci by 1,314.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 13,148 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Absci in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Absci Corporation operates as a generative AI drug creation company in the United States. Its integrated drug creation platform identifies novel drug targets and creates biotherapeutic candidates. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.

