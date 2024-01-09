AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) Trading 13.8% Higher

Shares of AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU – Get Free Report) traded up 13.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.92 and last traded at $4.87. 277,917 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 51% from the average session volume of 184,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AC Immune in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of AC Immune in a report on Monday, November 13th.

AC Immune Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $411.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.61 and a 200-day moving average of $3.18.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that AC Immune SA will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AC Immune

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACIU. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in AC Immune by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 292,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 4,685 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in AC Immune by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 452,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in AC Immune by 191.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 36,000 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AC Immune during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of AC Immune by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 729,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 78,366 shares during the last quarter. 19.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AC Immune

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops medicines and diagnostic products for the prevention and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

