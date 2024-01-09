ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Shares Purchased by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,303,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,894 shares during the period. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals comprises about 1.6% of Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned approximately 0.80% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals worth $27,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 664.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,218 shares during the period. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on ACAD. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. StockNews.com cut ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 16th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:ACAD traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.68. 147,864 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,416,848. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.69. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.74 and a 1-year high of $33.99.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $211.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.40 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 23.55% and a negative return on equity of 38.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CFO Mark C. Schneyer sold 5,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $115,645.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,803.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Mark C. Schneyer sold 5,108 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $115,645.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,803.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Kihara sold 1,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $44,940.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,053 shares of company stock valued at $329,480 in the last three months. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases. It offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

