Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 976,740 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 12% from the previous session’s volume of 1,113,207 shares.The stock last traded at $17.00 and had previously closed at $17.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AKR shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Compass Point lowered Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.67.

Get Acadia Realty Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust Price Performance

Acadia Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 288.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Douglas Crocker II sold 28,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $448,327.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 84,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,335,412.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acadia Realty Trust

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 3,220.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Acadia Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $45,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 46.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 189.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core Portfolio and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.