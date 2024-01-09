Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) PT Raised to $12.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.27% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ACCD. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Accolade from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Accolade in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Accolade in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Accolade from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Accolade in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.47.

Shares of ACCD opened at $11.62 on Tuesday. Accolade has a fifty-two week low of $6.33 and a fifty-two week high of $17.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.35 and a 200 day moving average of $10.97. The firm has a market cap of $885.79 million, a P/E ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.08.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $99.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.16 million. Accolade had a negative net margin of 37.24% and a negative return on equity of 30.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Accolade will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACCD. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accolade in the third quarter worth $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Accolade during the third quarter worth about $28,000. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Accolade by 46.6% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Accolade during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Accolade by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.92% of the company’s stock.

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women's health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and virtual primary care physicians.

