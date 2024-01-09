Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.49 EPS

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The electronics maker reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.49, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $934.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.14 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 8.75%. Acuity Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.04 earnings per share.

Acuity Brands Trading Up 10.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AYI traded up $20.74 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $225.26. The company had a trading volume of 395,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,296. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.99. Acuity Brands has a one year low of $149.30 and a one year high of $227.01.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Institutional Trading of Acuity Brands

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AYI. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,464 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Acuity Brands by 4.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,660 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Acuity Brands by 8.2% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 50.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 10.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,224 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AYI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Acuity Brands from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.80.

View Our Latest Research Report on Acuity Brands

About Acuity Brands

(Get Free Report)

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.