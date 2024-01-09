Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) PT Raised to $62.00 at Truist Financial

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at Truist Financial from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 0.29% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GOLF. Compass Point raised shares of Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Acushnet from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Acushnet in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of Acushnet from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.75.

NYSE:GOLF traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $61.82. 15,110 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,760. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.21. Acushnet has a twelve month low of $43.25 and a twelve month high of $64.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 0.89.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $593.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.96 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 22.39%. On average, research analysts expect that Acushnet will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Acushnet news, Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 1,824,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total transaction of $100,009,671.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,110,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,814,454,632.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 1,824,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total transaction of $100,009,671.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,110,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,454,632.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Francis Pelisek sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $1,142,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,050,723.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 54.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 527.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Acushnet in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Acushnet by 2,638.1% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Acushnet during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Acushnet during the second quarter worth $43,000. 53.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

