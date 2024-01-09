ADF Group (TSE:DRX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $7.59

ADF Group Inc. (TSE:DRX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$7.59 and last traded at C$7.53, with a volume of 141754 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.14.

Separately, Atrium Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ADF Group in a report on Monday, October 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.20, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$138.17 million, a P/E ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.94.

ADF Group (TSE:DRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported C$0.34 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$82.14 million during the quarter. ADF Group had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 10.01%. Research analysts forecast that ADF Group Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

ADF Group Inc engages in the design and engineering of connections in Canada and the United States. It also fabricates and installs complex steel structures and heavy steel built-ups, as well as miscellaneous and architectural metalwork services. In addition, the company offers products and services for various segments of the non-residential construction industry, including office towers and high-rises, commercial and recreational buildings, airport facilities, industrial complexes, and transport infrastructures.

