ADOMANI (OTCMKTS:ADOM) Trading 3.1% Higher

ADOMANI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADOM – Get Free Report) shares were up 3.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.29 and last traded at $0.28. Approximately 557,300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 1,063,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.
ADOMANI Stock Up 3.1 %
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.28.
ADOMANI Company Profile
Envirotech Vehicles, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and installation of zero-emission electric drivetrain systems for fleet vehicles. Its products and services include zero-emission vehicles and chassis; e-trikes; and Neighborhood Electric Vehicles that are enclosed vehicles with seatbelts, climate control, and fold-down rear seats.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than ADOMANI
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Airline ETFs: What they are and how to invest
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Boeing stock gaps down 8.50% on new round of 737 Max woes
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Voyager Therapeutics stock pops 30% on deal with Novartis
Receive News & Ratings for ADOMANI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADOMANI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.