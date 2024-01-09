Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Hoxton Planning & Management LLC

Hoxton Planning & Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,651 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 336.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at $704,366.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AMD traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $147.35. The company had a trading volume of 25,355,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,376,574. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,218.27, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.48. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.56 and a 12-month high of $151.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 0.94%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMD. Melius upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Roth Mkm began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.50.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

