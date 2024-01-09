Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) PT Raised to $162.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Mizuho from $130.00 to $162.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on AMD. Raymond James raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $137.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $139.50.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $146.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $233.89 billion, a PE ratio of 1,218.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices has a twelve month low of $65.67 and a twelve month high of $151.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.48.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 0.94%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,347,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMD. First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,329,000. Capital Market Strategies LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 2,954 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 104.2% in the fourth quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 294 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

