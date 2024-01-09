AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Shares Sold by General Electric Co.

General Electric Co. lowered its stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,859,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 47,338,826 shares during the quarter. AerCap comprises about 31.5% of General Electric Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. General Electric Co. owned 13.27% of AerCap worth $1,933,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in AerCap during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AerCap during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in AerCap during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AerCap by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AerCap by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AER. Barclays began coverage on AerCap in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on AerCap in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on AerCap from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on AerCap from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.50.

Shares of AER traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 389,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,743,982. AerCap Holdings has a one year low of $49.58 and a one year high of $75.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.79.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. AerCap had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 33.62%. AerCap’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

