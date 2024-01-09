AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE) Shares Acquired by Roubaix Capital LLC

Roubaix Capital LLC raised its position in AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 316,304 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,888 shares during the quarter. AerSale makes up about 3.5% of Roubaix Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Roubaix Capital LLC’s holdings in AerSale were worth $4,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ASLE. Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of AerSale by 225.4% in the second quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,049,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,423,000 after purchasing an additional 726,738 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in AerSale by 51,589.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 714,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,508,000 after acquiring an additional 713,487 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in AerSale by 343.6% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 529,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,585,000 after acquiring an additional 409,960 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC increased its position in AerSale by 39.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,340,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,087,000 after acquiring an additional 376,364 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in AerSale by 73.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 855,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,449,000 after acquiring an additional 363,292 shares during the period. 69.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AerSale alerts:

AerSale Price Performance

ASLE stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.14. The stock had a trading volume of 75,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,725. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. AerSale Co. has a 52 week low of $10.39 and a 52 week high of $20.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $571.82 million, a P/E ratio of 128.00 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AerSale ( NASDAQ:ASLE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $92.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.79 million. AerSale had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 0.63%. As a group, research analysts forecast that AerSale Co. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of AerSale from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AerSale

Insider Activity at AerSale

In related news, Director Jonathan A. Seiffer sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $50,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,569,821 shares in the company, valued at $119,622,762.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Frederick Craig Wright purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.31 per share, with a total value of $26,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,620. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan A. Seiffer sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $50,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,569,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,622,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 50.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AerSale

(Free Report)

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AerSale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerSale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.