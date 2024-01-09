agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Leerink Partnrs

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Leerink Partnrs from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for agilon health’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AGL. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of agilon health from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of agilon health from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of agilon health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of agilon health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of agilon health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $27.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

Shares of agilon health stock opened at $9.18 on Monday. agilon health has a 12-month low of $7.59 and a 12-month high of $29.44. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.73 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.05.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). agilon health had a negative return on equity of 8.18% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that agilon health will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other agilon health news, Director Jeffrey A. Schwaneke purchased 22,300 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.22 per share, for a total transaction of $250,206.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,265.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in agilon health by 4,617.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,679,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643,900 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of agilon health by 38.3% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 162,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,854,000 after purchasing an additional 44,970 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of agilon health by 44.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 10,531 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of agilon health by 48.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 661,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,462,000 after purchasing an additional 216,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of agilon health by 16.8% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 303,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,270,000 after purchasing an additional 43,699 shares during the last quarter.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it served approximately 269,500 medicare advantage members and 89,000 Medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

