agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $9.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $17.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of agilon health from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of agilon health from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of agilon health from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of agilon health from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of agilon health from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.25.

agilon health stock opened at $9.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.73 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.29 and its 200 day moving average is $16.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. agilon health has a 52-week low of $7.59 and a 52-week high of $29.44.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). agilon health had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a negative return on equity of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that agilon health will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Schwaneke purchased 22,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.22 per share, with a total value of $250,206.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 31,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,265.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in agilon health by 241.3% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in agilon health by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in agilon health by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in agilon health by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in agilon health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000.

agilon health Company Profile

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it served approximately 269,500 medicare advantage members and 89,000 Medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

