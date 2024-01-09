agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Shares Down 4.5%

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) was down 4.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.57 and last traded at $8.77. Approximately 1,971,169 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 10,453,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.18.

A number of research analysts have commented on AGL shares. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of agilon health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of agilon health from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial downgraded shares of agilon health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $23.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of agilon health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of agilon health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, agilon health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -39.59 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.05.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. agilon health had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a negative return on equity of 8.18%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that agilon health, inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Schwaneke acquired 22,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.22 per share, with a total value of $250,206.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,265.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of agilon health by 4,617.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,679,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,900 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of agilon health by 38.3% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 162,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,854,000 after purchasing an additional 44,970 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of agilon health by 44.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 10,531 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of agilon health by 48.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 661,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,462,000 after purchasing an additional 216,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of agilon health by 16.8% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 303,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,270,000 after purchasing an additional 43,699 shares during the period.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it served approximately 269,500 medicare advantage members and 89,000 Medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

