Agronomics (LON:ANIC) Hits New 12-Month High at $14.50

Agronomics Limited (LON:ANIC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 14.50 ($0.18) and last traded at GBX 13.40 ($0.17), with a volume of 6406125 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.50 ($0.16).
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 20 ($0.25) price target on shares of Agronomics in a research note on Monday, November 6th.
Agronomics Limited is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in emerging growth, seed/startup, early venture and growth capital investments. The firm invests in quoted and unquoted companies. It prefers to invest in the alternative proteins company with a focus on cellular agriculture, cultivated meat, technologies, nascent industry of modern foods and materials, biopharma sector and will establish a portfolio of investments in biotechnology and biopharmaceutical companies.
