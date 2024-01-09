Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Bought by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $6,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 132.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 173.9% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Air Products and Chemicals

In related news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi acquired 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $264.42 per share, with a total value of $2,908,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 670,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,339,354.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Redburn Atlantic lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $316.45.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $272.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $271.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.97. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $251.63 and a 1 year high of $320.90.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.98 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.83%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Stories

