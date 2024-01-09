Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Airgain Price Performance

AIRG opened at $3.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.38 million, a PE ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.90. Airgain has a 12-month low of $1.63 and a 12-month high of $8.50.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $13.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.03 million. Airgain had a negative net margin of 15.43% and a negative return on equity of 17.59%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Airgain will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Airgain

About Airgain

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Airgain by 16.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 739,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,605,000 after acquiring an additional 105,601 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Airgain by 3.9% during the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 716,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,850,000 after purchasing an additional 26,622 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Airgain by 1.0% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 611,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 5,963 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Airgain by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 483,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 16,859 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Airgain by 3.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 470,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,818,000 after purchasing an additional 13,610 shares during the period. 53.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airgain, Inc provides wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

