Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
AIRG opened at $3.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.38 million, a PE ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.90. Airgain has a 12-month low of $1.63 and a 12-month high of $8.50.
Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $13.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.03 million. Airgain had a negative net margin of 15.43% and a negative return on equity of 17.59%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Airgain will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Airgain, Inc provides wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.
