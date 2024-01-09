Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Announces Earnings Results

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 106.93% and a net margin of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $18.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Albertsons Companies Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:ACI traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $23.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,124,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,343,887. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.04 and its 200 day moving average is $22.21. The company has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. Albertsons Companies has a 52 week low of $19.14 and a 52 week high of $23.88.

Albertsons Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 99.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,729,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,208,000 after purchasing an additional 7,848,362 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 95.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,614,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,181,000 after acquiring an additional 7,613,034 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,083,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 108.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,658,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 135.3% during the first quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 2,863,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Albertsons Companies from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.25 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.56.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

