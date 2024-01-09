Albion VCT (LON:AAVC) Shares Down 2.3%

Shares of Albion VCT (LON:AAVC – Get Free Report) were down 2.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 43 ($0.55) and last traded at GBX 43 ($0.55). Approximately 3,540 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 106,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 44 ($0.56).

Albion VCT Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £59.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,170.00 and a beta of -0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 45.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 46.67.

Albion VCT Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.19 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.56%.

About Albion VCT

Albion Venture Capital Trust PLC is a venture capital trust specialize in early stage and growth stage investments.it prefer to invest in information technology, healthcare technology, environmental sector and fintech sector related companies. It does not invest in companies that deal in property or shares and securities, banking, and agriculture.

