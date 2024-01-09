Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Given New $7.50 Price Target at CIBC

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at CIBC from $7.00 to $7.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.64% from the stock’s current price.

AQN has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities dropped their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $7.50 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.50 to $4.75 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.08.

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.60. 2,209,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,544,386. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $9.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.76. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.86 and a beta of 0.69.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $624.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.87 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative net margin of 8.35% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AQN. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1,975.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 4,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,717,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $152,249,000 after purchasing an additional 413,104 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,936,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 71,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 5,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., a renewable energy and utility company, that provides energy and water solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment provides a portfolio of rate-regulated water, electricity, and gas utility services.

