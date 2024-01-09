Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) PT Lowered to $7.25 at National Bankshares

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from $7.50 to $7.25 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. National Bankshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 9.85% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AQN. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Desjardins dropped their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.50 to $4.75 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Monday. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Algonquin Power & Utilities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.08.

Shares of AQN traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.60. 2,209,465 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,544,386. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.09 and a 200-day moving average of $6.76. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a one year low of $4.90 and a one year high of $9.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.86 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative net margin of 8.35% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $624.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQN. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the second quarter worth about $336,911,000. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the second quarter worth approximately $281,985,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,390,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 100.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,214,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,401,000 after acquiring an additional 4,608,458 shares during the period. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at $33,638,000. 52.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., a renewable energy and utility company, that provides energy and water solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment provides a portfolio of rate-regulated water, electricity, and gas utility services.

