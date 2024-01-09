Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Purchased by Sycomore Asset Management

Sycomore Asset Management boosted its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 268.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the quarter. Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 20,446 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 6,887 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $151.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.73.

Shares of BABA traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.88. 15,288,088 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,504,736. The company has a market cap of $182.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.56. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $70.08 and a fifty-two week high of $121.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.29 and its 200-day moving average is $85.06.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $15.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.28 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $224.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.48 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.57%.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

