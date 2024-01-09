Alight (NYSE:ALIT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup

Citigroup reiterated their buy rating on shares of Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wedbush increased their target price on Alight from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Alight in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Alight in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Alight in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Alight from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Alight has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Shares of Alight stock opened at $8.71 on Friday. Alight has a 52 week low of $6.33 and a 52 week high of $10.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of -16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). Alight had a positive return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $813.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.47 million. Equities analysts forecast that Alight will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Alight by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,651,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,678,000 after buying an additional 792,348 shares during the last quarter. FPR Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Alight by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. FPR Partners LLC now owns 33,084,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,708,000 after purchasing an additional 840,524 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Alight by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 27,767,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,567,000 after purchasing an additional 4,187,015 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alight by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,880,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelity National Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alight by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fidelity National Financial Inc. now owns 20,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,800,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business segments. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

