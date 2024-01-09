Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Price Target Increased to $10.50 by Analysts at Stephens

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Stephens from $10.00 to $10.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ price objective points to a potential upside of 16.67% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut Alignment Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $7.25 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alignment Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.68.

Get Alignment Healthcare alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare Price Performance

NASDAQ ALHC remained flat at $9.00 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,478. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Alignment Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $4.88 and a fifty-two week high of $13.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.53 and a 200-day moving average of $6.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 1.44.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 73.02% and a negative net margin of 9.17%. The company had revenue of $456.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.39 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Alignment Healthcare will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Alignment Healthcare

In other Alignment Healthcare news, Director Jeffrey H. Margolis sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 419,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,356,264. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Joseph S. Konowiecki sold 4,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total transaction of $28,898.20. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,188,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,010,503.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey H. Margolis sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $48,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 419,533 shares in the company, valued at $3,356,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,298 shares of company stock worth $96,650. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Alignment Healthcare

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 257,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 6,560 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 148.1% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,369,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,873,000 after purchasing an additional 817,460 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 168,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 39,381 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 90.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 16,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 7,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alignment Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, Nevada, Arizona, Florida, and Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.