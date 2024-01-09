Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Downgraded by Guggenheim

Guggenheim lowered shares of Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th. JMP Securities reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $23.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $15.46.

Allogene Therapeutics stock opened at $3.13 on Friday. Allogene Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.23 and a 1-year high of $8.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $526.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.83 and its 200 day moving average is $3.64.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.05 million. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 178,954.28% and a negative return on equity of 54.03%. Research analysts anticipate that Allogene Therapeutics will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 18,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total transaction of $50,328.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,456 shares in the company, valued at $168,631.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the period. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

