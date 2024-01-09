Allstate (NYSE:ALL) PT Raised to $164.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $141.00 to $164.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.79% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ALL. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Allstate from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Allstate from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Allstate from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.67.

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $149.38 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $137.11 and a 200-day moving average of $120.51. Allstate has a 52-week low of $100.57 and a 52-week high of $151.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.52.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $14.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.56) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Allstate will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total transaction of $1,483,093.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,426.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total transaction of $539,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,848,105.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total transaction of $1,483,093.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,426.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Allstate in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Allstate in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Allstate in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Allstate in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

