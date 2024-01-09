Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Shares Sold by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALNY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $1,268,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 96.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,786,000 after purchasing an additional 10,892 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 181,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.9 %

NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $196.83 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $175.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.85. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.10 and a 52 week high of $242.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by $2.76. The firm had revenue of $750.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.14 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALNY. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $171.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $252.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $227.85.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael W. Bonney sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $5,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,125,655. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.