Alpha Financial Markets Consulting (LON:AFM) Shares Down 2.4%

Shares of Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc (LON:AFM – Get Free Report) were down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 361 ($4.60) and last traded at GBX 361 ($4.60). Approximately 43,405 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 236,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 370 ($4.72).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AFM shares. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Alpha Financial Markets Consulting from GBX 580 ($7.39) to GBX 420 ($5.35) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.74) price target on shares of Alpha Financial Markets Consulting in a research report on Monday, November 27th.

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting Trading Down 2.4 %

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting Cuts Dividend

The stock has a market capitalization of £412.91 million, a P/E ratio of 3,008.33 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 377.54 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 368.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.83, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th were paid a GBX 3.70 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Alpha Financial Markets Consulting’s payout ratio is currently 11,666.67%.

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting Company Profile

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc provides consulting and related services to the asset and wealth management, and insurance industries in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of benchmarking, operations and outsourcing, mergers and acquisitions integrations, investments, regulatory compliance and risk, distribution, digital transformation, investment guidelines, fintech and innovation, ETF and indexing, pension and retail investments, ESG and responsible investments, and insurance.

