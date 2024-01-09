AlphaQ Advisors LLC Buys 12,455 Shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV)

AlphaQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Free Report) by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,455 shares during the quarter. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 1.8% of AlphaQ Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. AlphaQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IGOV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 91,829.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 21,844,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,816,000 after acquiring an additional 21,820,542 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 17,079,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,147 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 22.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,419,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,381,000 after acquiring an additional 629,800 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 4,673.2% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,107,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,330 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 26.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 453,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,945,000 after acquiring an additional 94,017 shares during the period.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.38. 148,406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,649. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $36.54 and a 12 month high of $41.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.84.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

