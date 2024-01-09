AlphaQ Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

AlphaQ Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,887 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTSH. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 272.1% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 573 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 630 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,025.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 664 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CTSH. Barclays raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.56.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of CTSH traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.15. 450,633 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,589,986. The company has a market cap of $36.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.08. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.45 and a fifty-two week high of $76.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.99 and its 200-day moving average is $69.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 28.22%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Further Reading

