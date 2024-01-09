AlphaQ Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

AlphaQ Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,727 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VLO. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Valero Energy by 110.8% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the third quarter worth $28,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1,676.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 190.0% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VLO. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Valero Energy from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Valero Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Valero Energy from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.64.

Valero Energy Stock Down 1.3 %

VLO traded down $1.73 on Tuesday, reaching $127.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 543,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,409,238. The stock has a market cap of $43.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.55. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $104.18 and a 1 year high of $152.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.91 and its 200 day moving average is $128.52.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.36 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $38.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.46 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 39.97% and a net margin of 7.11%. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 13.91%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Featured Stories

