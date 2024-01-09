AlphaQ Advisors LLC Has $318,000 Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

AlphaQ Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. AlphaQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keene & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Unilever by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 62,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 1st quarter valued at about $244,998,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Unilever by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 16,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Unilever by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Unilever by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

UL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America began coverage on Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays upgraded Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

NYSE:UL traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $49.19. The stock had a trading volume of 637,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,564,771. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.96 and its 200 day moving average is $49.72. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $46.16 and a 52 week high of $55.99.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

