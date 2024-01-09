AlphaQ Advisors LLC Has $734,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

AlphaQ Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 51.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,458 shares during the period. AlphaQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTEB. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 272.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 152.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.00. The stock had a trading volume of 728,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,527,604. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.14 and a twelve month high of $51.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.41.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.1283 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.