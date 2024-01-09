AlphaQ Advisors LLC Has $780,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

AlphaQ Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 29.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,160 shares during the quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 565.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000.

NYSEARCA:IWD traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $164.62. 476,092 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,637,390. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $143.34 and a twelve month high of $166.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $158.28 and a 200 day moving average of $156.91.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

