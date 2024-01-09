AlphaQ Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

AlphaQ Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,261 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. AlphaQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shell by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,475,988 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $89,120,000 after acquiring an additional 401,115 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in Shell during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Shell during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,567,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA raised its holdings in Shell by 90.3% during the 3rd quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 202,946 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,066,000 after buying an additional 96,328 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Shell by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,562 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after buying an additional 5,181 shares during the period. 9.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shell Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE SHEL traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.97. 2,256,615 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,944,564. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $212.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.62. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $52.47 and a 1 year high of $68.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.45 and a 200 day moving average of $63.84.

Shell Announces Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.01. Shell had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $78.01 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Shell plc will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.662 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BNP Paribas downgraded Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,031.33.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

