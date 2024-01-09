AlphaQ Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

AlphaQ Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 11.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 528 shares during the period. AlphaQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth $34,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 122.7% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the second quarter worth $35,000. 72.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric

In related news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.20 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 148,542 shares in the company, valued at $13,101,404.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Emerson Electric news, Director Arthur F. Golden purchased 3,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.64 per share, for a total transaction of $256,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 97,504 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,242.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai purchased 10,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.20 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 148,542 shares in the company, valued at $13,101,404.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on EMR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Mizuho raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.72.

View Our Latest Analysis on Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Price Performance

NYSE EMR traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $94.77. 429,380 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,775,142. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.32. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $76.94 and a 1 year high of $100.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The company has a market cap of $54.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.34.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.01). Emerson Electric had a net margin of 87.17% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.16%.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.