AlphaQ Advisors LLC Purchases 3,257 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

AlphaQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 88.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares during the period. AlphaQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 165.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NVO shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Argus began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

NVO stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.01. 1,135,731 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,932,197. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.15, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.83. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $65.05 and a 12-month high of $108.98.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 86.53%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

