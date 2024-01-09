AlphaQ Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 16,130 Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA)

Posted by on Jan 9th, 2024

AlphaQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUAFree Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000. AlphaQ Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000.

Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TUA traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $22.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,771. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.36. Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $21.45 and a 1 year high of $26.64.

About Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF

The Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (TUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE US Treasury 7-10 Year Bond index. The fund seeks to match or outperform an intermediate-term US Treasury index for a calendar quarter, through an actively managed portfolio of futures, call and put options on US treasury futures, US government securities, and ETFs.

