AlphaQ Advisors LLC Raises Position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

AlphaQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,477 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 12,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 1,222.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000.

NYSEARCA:KWEB traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.19. 11,956,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,029,438. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a one year low of $24.34 and a one year high of $36.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.68.

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index composed of overseas-listed Chinese Internet companies. KWEB was launched on Jul 31, 2013 and is managed by KraneShares.

