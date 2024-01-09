AlphaQ Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

AlphaQ Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CTAS. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 221.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the second quarter worth $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 321.4% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 1,700.0% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 72 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the first quarter worth $36,000. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas Price Performance

CTAS stock traded down $3.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $580.73. The stock had a trading volume of 43,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,193. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $558.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $519.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $59.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.28. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $423.06 and a 52-week high of $607.79.

Cintas Announces Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.12. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CTAS shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on Cintas from $580.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $625.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $559.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Cintas

Insider Transactions at Cintas

In other news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total transaction of $5,834,198.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,522,608.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total transaction of $5,834,198.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,522,608.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total value of $1,011,886.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,213,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

About Cintas

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.