AlphaQ Advisors LLC Reduces Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

AlphaQ Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,911 shares during the quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLV. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 131.8% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA SLV traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.00. 4,231,016 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,304,389. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $18.38 and a 12-month high of $23.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.66 and a 200-day moving average of $21.42.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

