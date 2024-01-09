AlphaQ Advisors LLC Sells 1,746 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

AlphaQ Advisors LLC cut its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,746 shares during the quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,670,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,528,000 after buying an additional 18,545 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $441,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 352,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,493,000 after purchasing an additional 32,950 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.06. 375,656 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,514,406. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $44.95 and a 12 month high of $56.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.78.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

