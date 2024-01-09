AlphaQ Advisors LLC Sells 3,646 Shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF)

AlphaQ Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Free Report) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,646 shares during the quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBMF. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 2,177.8% during the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,225,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,496,000 after buying an additional 2,127,972 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,259,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,807,000 after buying an additional 616,877 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 169.4% during the 2nd quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 942,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,043,000 after buying an additional 592,629 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $6,476,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,648,000.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DBMF traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.06. 48,105 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,993. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.07 and a 200 day moving average of $27.69. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $25.60 and a 12 month high of $29.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $665.05 million, a P/E ratio of 24.50 and a beta of -0.14.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Company Profile

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

