AlphaQ Advisors LLC Sells 424 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

AlphaQ Advisors LLC cut its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,564 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $607,393,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 484.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,749,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $399,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,213 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 91,832.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,386,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $343,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,829 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth $271,432,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 20,700.5% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 663,953 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,395,000 after purchasing an additional 660,761 shares in the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Dynamics Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:GD traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $252.38. 167,912 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 971,425. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $68.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.85. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $202.35 and a 1 year high of $261.39.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The business had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $271.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $7,913,884.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at $27,011,850.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

