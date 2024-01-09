AlphaQ Advisors LLC Sells 4,727 Shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

AlphaQ Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Free Report) by 36.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,727 shares during the quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 105.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of EDV traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.44. 319,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 826,063. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $62.30 and a 52 week high of $94.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.87.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

