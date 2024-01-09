AlphaQ Advisors LLC Trims Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

AlphaQ Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,790 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,377 shares during the period. AlphaQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Infosys by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Infosys by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 157,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,914,000 after acquiring an additional 44,768 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Infosys during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Infosys by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,017,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,315,000 after acquiring an additional 528,900 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Infosys by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,051,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,164,000 after acquiring an additional 16,102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Infosys in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.93.

Infosys Price Performance

Shares of INFY traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,603,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,929,626. Infosys Limited has a 52-week low of $14.71 and a 52-week high of $19.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.67 and its 200 day moving average is $17.22. The firm has a market cap of $75.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.98.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Infosys had a net margin of 16.28% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

